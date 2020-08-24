New police chief named in Canandaigua

Mathew Nielsen has been named the new police chief of the Canandaigua Police Department.

Nielsen succeeds Chief Stephen Hedworth, who retired last week after serving the city of Canandaigua for over 20 years as a police officer, sergeant and police chief.

Nielsen joined the Canandaigua Police Department in December 2016 and has been a sergeant since last November. He previously served with the Fairport Police Department, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant and served as acting chief.

Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said Nielsen has more than 20 years of police experience and seeks to continue a culture of community policing and initiatives.

Nielsen and his wife, Kristie, have three daughters. He said in a statement that he and his wife grew up in the Canandaigua area.

"Words cannot describe the fulfillment my career path has taken since coming home to work in Canandaigua," Nielsen said in a statement. "It is quite an experience to be completely connected, both personally and professionally, to your jurisdictional area of employment and its citizens."