Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester Police say 6 people shot in early morning incident on North Clinton

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published July 11, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT
police_lights.jpg

Rochester Police say 6 people were shot after an incident on North Clinton Avenue early Saturday morning. Officers say that all 6 suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It happened after police got a call about a fight at North Clinton Ave. and Kelly Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.  When police got there, they heard numerous gunshots and saw a crowd of people. Officers found two victims at a park near 485 North Clinton.

Police say four additional victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. The ages of the victims range from 24 to 33.  Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 911.

Authorities say while they were securing the scene of the shooting, a car sped away from the area and crashed into two parked, unoccupied police cars and then was eventually stopped a few blocks away by police. The 28 year old driver was charged with DWI. There were no injuries in that crash.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
