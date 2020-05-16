A high-flying tribute to those on the frontlines of the pandemic

Saturday was picture-perfect, weather-wise, and that was a good thing for the people involved in both putting on and observing a special thank you to local first responders, healthcare and essential workers.

It was the day that some vintage military aircraft from the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo took to the skies over Western New York, making stops throughout the Rochester and Buffalo areas.

The planes included the museum’s Douglas C-47, named “Whiskey 7,” which was the lead aircraft in the second wave of the D-Day invasion in 1944. It was joined by a P-51 Mustang named “Mad Max.”

“This mission is one of many that are taking place across the country and we are honored to be a part of showing our gratitude and support for those on the front lines,” said Todd Cameron, a key member of the team organizing the mission and the Director of Flight Operations at the NWM.

Credit National Warplane Museum/Facebook A view from the skies on Saturday on board the vintage aircraft involved in the flyovers.

The flyovers were named “Operation Thanks From Above” and flew over key hospitals, Veterans Affairs locations, city centers, parks and other notable venues in the Rochester area.

“Throughout this crisis, our community’s employees, families and organizations have had to make sacrifices and changes to their way that life and how they conduct business,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “We are fortunate to have first responders, healthcare workers and essential employees on our front lines who are ensuring that safety, care and supplies are available to everyone, every day. This flyover salutes our community heroes for their bravery amidst the ongoing pandemic.”

Personnel at local hospitals and VA facilities were outside their buildings along with many other local people to watch the warbirds make their way around the region.