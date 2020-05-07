Rochester Police Accountability Board ruled unlawful

New York State Supreme Court Judge John Ark said that Local Law Number 2 which created the board for the city of Rochester will not stand. That law was passed by City Council last May and overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

Ark said the elements of the law that allows a group of Rochester residents to hold hearings and determine punishments of police officers conflict with state and local laws and violate collective bargaining rights.

But early in the decision, Ark remarked that those elements can be worked out in a lawful manner. Ark also encouraged City Council and Rochester’s Police Union to meet by video conference and iron out the conflicts. He said it could save money and court time.

But compromise seems unlikely, In a statement City Council President Loretta Scott said an appeal to higher courts is coming and that “this decision is not the final say.”

The Locust Club, the RPD police union, issued a statement saying that their fight was not about stopping accountability, but about protecting unionized workers from illegal legislation.





