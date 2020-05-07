© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester Police Accountability Board ruled unlawful

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published May 7, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
Rochester Police Dept patch

New York State Supreme Court Judge John Ark said that Local Law Number 2 which created the board for the city of Rochester will not stand. That law was passed by City Council last May and overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

Ark said the elements of the law that allows a group of Rochester residents to hold hearings and determine punishments of police officers conflict with state and local laws and violate collective bargaining rights. 

But early in the decision, Ark remarked that those elements can be worked out in a lawful manner. Ark also encouraged City Council and  Rochester’s Police Union to meet by video conference and iron out the conflicts.  He said it could save money and court time.

But compromise seems unlikely, In a statement City Council President Loretta Scott said an appeal to higher courts is coming and that “this decision is not the final say.”

The Locust Club, the RPD police union, issued a statement saying that their fight was not about stopping accountability, but about protecting unionized workers from illegal legislation.
 

Rochester Police Accountabi... by WXXI News on Scribd

rochester police departmentLoretta ScottRochester City CouncilPolice Accountability BoardLocust Clubjudge john ark
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
See stories by James Brown
