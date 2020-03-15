© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Boys & Girls Club in Rochester to close in line with recent guidance

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 15, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester will close starting on Monday, March 16, in keeping with the recommendations of the Monroe County Department of Public Health in helping to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials say the club will stay closed until they’ve been notified there is no longer a risk to the kids or staff. They note that Dr. Michael Mendoza, Commissioner of Public Health for Monroe County, has strongly urged the practice of social distancing, keeping a six-foot distance from others, and avoiding gatherings where keeping this distance cannot be accomplished. 

The club’s statement says that because the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester serves nearly 400 Club members per day at three sites, they find it vitally important to conform to this recommendation, and will close the facilities at this time.

