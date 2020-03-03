Public meeting Tuesday night details plans for congested Penfield intersection

People who live near or commute along Atlantic Avenue and Five Mile Line Road in Penfield had a chance Tuesday evening to learn more about plans to improve the busy intersection.

Design engineers from the New York State Department of Transportation were at Penfield Town Hall for an informal presentation of the preliminary plans that are expected to be implemented next year.

DOT spokesperson Jordan Guerrein said nearly 16,000 vehicles pass through the intersection every day, and a crash pattern has developed there.

"Right now when you're looking to make a left-hand turn, you have to get out in the middle of the intersection during a green light," he explained. "We're seeing a lot of people who are trying to jump red lights and making it a dangerous environment for everyone here."

The DOT plans include adding two left-turn lanes and widening the roads, sidewalks, and shoulders to accomodate bicyclists.

This was the first public meeting on the planned project. Guerrein said it's a good time for public input, as the final design has not been approved yet.

Tentatively, construction could start in the spring of 2021 and last for about three months. Guerrein said current plans do not call for any detours during that time. Reduced traffic would be allowed through the intersection.