City paves way for electric car sharing program

The city of Rochester already has a bike-share program, and now it's hoping that residents will soon share cars.

The city is seeking proposals for a company to build a network of electric cars. City representatives did not comment, but the city's website outlines the project's key objectives.

They include making the program affordable and attractive for all residents, specifically those with low and moderate incomes. Another goal is to encourage “a community-wide behavior shift” from owning gas-powered cars to electric cars or other modes of transit.

Those big goals would start with about a dozen cars stationed throughout Rochester. The deadline for proposals is March 12.

The request is below:

