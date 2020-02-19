© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

City paves way for electric car sharing program

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published February 19, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST
2733982-1799138270.jpg
WXXI photo
/
Corn Hill Landing in downtown Rochester.

The city of Rochester already has a bike-share program, and now it's hoping that residents will soon share cars. 

The city is seeking proposals for a company to build a network of electric cars. City representatives did not comment, but the city's website outlines the project's key objectives. 

They include making the program affordable and attractive for all residents, specifically those with low and moderate incomes. Another goal is to encourage “a community-wide behavior shift” from owning gas-powered cars to electric cars or other modes of transit. 

Those big goals would start with about a dozen cars stationed throughout Rochester. The deadline for proposals is March 12.

The request is below:

City of Rochester Car Share... by WXXI News on Scribd

Tags

Arts & LifeRochesterelectric carsridesharing1
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
See stories by James Brown