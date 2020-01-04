There’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

But Rochester has its own hall for the many other games people play.

This week, WXXI is looking back at the events and people that made news in 2019. Today, Alex Crichton has a look at another year for the National Toy Hall of Fame.

2019 Year in Review: National Toy Hall of Fame by WXXI News on Scribd