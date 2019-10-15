RPD officer injured in stabbing transferred to rehab facility

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 15, 2019 at 7:45 AM EDT
Rochester Police officials say that Officer Denny Wright, who suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed while responding to a report of family trouble at a house on Peck Street on October 4, continues the recovery process.

A statement from RPD says that Wright, a 23-year veteran of the department, has now been transferred from the hospital to a local rehabilitation facility for the next phase of his treatment. Officials say he is stable and his medical conditions have not changed.

RPD says that it “is grateful for all of the continued prayers, well wishes, and support for Denny, his family, and the men and women in uniform who serve the community.”

A Rochester man, 28 year old Keith Williams, is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

