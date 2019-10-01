After child’s death, law signed to require action on grease traps

A law requiring inspections and heavy-duty covers for traps that capture grease from restaurants in Monroe County has been signed.

Bryce’s Law is named after Bryce Raynor, the 3-year-old who died after he fell through a grease trap cover behind the University Avenue Tim Hortons in July while his mother was working there.

As the law was signed Tuesday, Bryce’s mother, Tenitia Cullum, was on hand, surrounded by family.

“If I would have known that that day would be my son’s last, I would have sacrificed my pay or even my job, but I never thought in a million years that something so tragic would happen to my son and leave my world in pieces,” said Collum. “I still fight with myself and have days that I still can’t accept that everything happens for a reason or it was his time or even God has a plan because all I want is my sweet, considerate, loving son back.”

Cullum is hopeful for a statewide or federal version of Bryce’s law. County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said

Credit James Brown / WXXI The copy of Bryce's law that Tenitia Cullum took home with her.

she intends to push for it.

“Even though we decided and we know that there was no clear legal responsibility, the right thing to do is to act,” said Dinolfo. “Our hope collectively as a community is that no mother has to endure the hurt that Tenitia has had to endure.”

Cullum has filed a notice of claim, which is a precursor for a lawsuit, against Monroe County and the city of Rochester.