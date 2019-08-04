Rochester Police break up rowdy crowds after bottles and other debris thrown at officers

Rochester Police say that they used a pepper ball deployment Saturday afternoon after residents in the Park Avenue area called in to complain about large house parties and people throwing beer on parked cars.

As officers started dealing with those issues in the area of Dartmouth and Thayer Streets, cans and other debris were thrown at them. Authorities say that large groups of more than 200 people had gathered and were uncooperative and refused to disperse.

Police at the scene called in additional officers to support them, and officials say that 20 – 25 officers responded from throughout the city to the area.

Authorities say that the crowd increased in size and volatility.

They say several warnings to disperse were ignored, and glass bottles and other debris were thrown at the officers. That’s when police used pepper ball and moved as a team to push the combative group out of the area.

Police say at that time they also were dealing with issues involving several house parties. Police say that there were no arrests during this incident.

There were two Disorderly Conduct arrests made Saturday at 145 Berkley St. This was in relation to a fight.

The additional officers deployed to the Park Ave area will continue on Sunday as part of a Special Events detail.



Authorities say there were no incidents on Saturday during the Park Ave Fest itself, and that everything was orderly and quiet throughout the festival site.