Tragedy highlights need for affordable child care

The tragic death of a toddler this week is sparking conversations about access to child care.

On Monday, a 3-year-old boy was taken by his mother to the Tim Hortons coffee shop where she works because no one else was available to care for the child, according to Rochester police.

The boy died after falling into a grease trap behind the restaurant.

Elaine Spaull, executive director at the Center for Youth, says the tragedy should have the community talking not only about affordable, accessible child care, but also about pay equity, underemployment, and long-term solutions for struggling families.

