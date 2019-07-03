Huge crowd expected for fireworks and concerts on Independence Day

The City of Rochester will be celebrating the 4th of July with free concerts and fireworks. Local salsa group Orquestra Antonetti, and soul groups Paul Boutte & the Motown Revue, and Divine Nature will be performing downtown starting at 7 p.m.

One big fan of the music is the organizer, City’s Special Events Manager Kara Osipovitch.

“They are a lot of fun to watch. The crowd tends to sing along. They know the music. So it will be a lot of fun,” said Osipovitch.

You might want to get there early, Osipovitch said between 30,000 and 40,000 people typically attend this event. She said there are great views of the fireworks on the Board Street and Main Street bridges as well as on Chestnut Street near Washington Square Park.

“I know I’m biased but I truly believe that watching the fireworks over the Genesee River and seeing the city framed by all the beautiful buildings is the absolute best way to see fireworks on the 4th of July,” said Osipovitch.

The city is offering free parking in the South Ave, Sister Cities, Washington Square, and Court Street garages. The fireworks start at 10 p.m.

The following streets will be closed because of the event: