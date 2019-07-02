Peo wins tight Northwest City Council seat after absentee ballots counted

The close Democratic primary for a seat on Rochester's City Council was settled Tuesday.

Candidate Jose Peo looked on as the votes were counted by hand at the Monroe County Board of Elections in Henrietta; he was ahead of designated candidate LaShana Boose by just 25 votes going into the absentee count and was confident he would win.

“Honestly, I'm just as comfortable and as confident last week before the election,” Peo said. “We had a great game plan, put together a great team, and we did what we needed to do to get the votes that we wanted and I believe that today will finalize that for us.”

After the count, Peo's slim lead held. Moments after the announcement, he was thrilled.

"I'm going to go celebrate today," said Peo. "We have a lot of people who have been messaging me asking me what has been going on here. And I think it's time for us to let loose a little bit and celebrate the work that we put in for this election."

In a statement, Boose thanked supporters and congratulated Peo.

"I am humbled by the support I received during this election," said Boose. "I greatly enjoyed the relationships we built and look forward to continuing to work on behalf of our community."

There is no Republican challenger for the seat in November's general election.