Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Peo wins tight Northwest City Council seat after absentee ballots counted

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published July 2, 2019 at 6:32 PM EDT
James Brown
WXXI News
Jose Peo awaits the results of absentee ballot counting Tuesday for the Northwest City Council District race. His slim lead over LaShana Boose held.

The close Democratic primary for a seat on Rochester's City Council was settled Tuesday.

Candidate Jose Peo looked on as the votes were counted by hand at the Monroe County Board of Elections in Henrietta; he was ahead of designated candidate LaShana Boose by just 25 votes going into the absentee count and was confident he would win.

“Honestly, I'm just as comfortable and as confident last week before the election,” Peo said. “We had a great game plan, put together a great team, and we did what we needed to do to get the votes that we wanted and I believe that today will finalize that for us.”

After the count, Peo's slim lead held. Moments after the announcement, he was thrilled.

"I'm going to go celebrate today," said Peo. "We have a lot of people who have been messaging me asking me what has been going on here. And I think it's time for us to let loose a little bit and celebrate the work that we put in for this election."

In a statement, Boose thanked supporters and congratulated Peo.

"I am humbled by the support I received during this election," said Boose. "I greatly enjoyed the relationships we built and look forward to continuing to work on behalf of our community."

There is no Republican challenger for the seat in November's general election.

James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
