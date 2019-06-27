RPD officer fires shot after report of a man with a gun on State St.

Rochester Police officials are investigating an incident where an officer fired a shot, but no one was injured. It happened Wednesday evening, after someone called 911 at about 7:30 p.m. to say that three males were walking down State Street, and one of them had a gun.

Police were in the 500 block of State Street when they encountered the three males. One of them was on a bike and another was on foot.

Authorities say during the incident, one man brandished and then threw away a handgun. During the encounter, officials say several officers told the man to drop the handgun.

Officials say the man did throw away the gun and during that encounter an officer said the man brandished the gun and the officer fired a shot at the man. No one was struck by the bullet and two other officers took the 19-year-old man into custody without incident at Vincent and Smith Streets.

Police have two men in custody and are still looking for a third.