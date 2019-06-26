Dinolfo wins Independence Party primary

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo won the Independence Party primary on Tuesday.

After securing nominations from the Republican and Conservative parties, this win locked her in for the local Independence Party, beating out her Democratic and Working Families opponent, County Clerk Adam Bello.

"I know and you know that Monroe County voters always vote for the person," she said. "And the Independence voters spoke loud and clear."

Dinolfo credits her message of more jobs and stronger families with the win. But Chairman Bill Napier tied the Independence vote to a broader conservative movement.

"They tried to give driver's licenses to illegals, free college tuition to illegal immigrants, they’re allowing felons to be sprung and walk away the day that they’re arrested," Napier said. "And the voters of Monroe County said they want nothing to do with it."

When asked if she supported President Donald Trump’s national Republican agenda, Dinolfo did not answer yes or no but said she was focused on local issues.

Dinolfo will face off against Bello in November's general election.

The unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections show that Bello lost by about 220 votes. On Tuesday night, Bello said losing the traditionally conservative line by what he considers a close margin is a good sign for his campaign moving forward.

"To me, it's encouraging, the direction this campaign is going," he said. "We're getting our message out, that this community really does need new leadership and new energy."

Includes reporting from WXXI News reporter James Brown.