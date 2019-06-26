© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Absentee ballots may decide City Council race

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published June 26, 2019 at 5:20 PM EDT
peo_and_boose_0.jpg
Provided photos
/
Jose Peo, left, and LaShana Boose are in a tight race for the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council's Northwest District seat.

Monroe County Democratic Elections Commissioner Tom Ferrarese said he’s still counting ballots from Tuesday night’s primary races -- and will be until at least next Tuesday.

The combination of a low turnout and a close race means absentee ballots may matter more than usual. In the Democratic primary for the Northwest Rochester City Council seat, Jose Peo leads LaShana Boose by just 25 votes. 

“These are absentee ballots that were requested after we printed our poll books, for the most part,” said Ferrarese. 

Before validating absentee ballots, Ferrarese’s department must verify that those voters didn’t vote at polling places.

“People can request an absentee ballot, but if they happen to be in town, or they can get to the polling place, they can still go to the polling place instead. That’s their option,” said Ferrarese.

Ferrarese said absentee ballots are required to be counted within seven days of a primary. The postmark on those ballots must be before the primary was held. He says it’s impossible to know now whether these ballots will flip this race. 

“People have the tendency to vote for one race when they can vote for multiples, skip a race altogether, people have a tendency to do those things,” said Ferrarese. “So we don’t know anything about these until we open them up.”

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ferrarese said he had received 17 additional absentee ballots and he expects more. 

Tags

Arts & Lifejose peoLaShana Boose1
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
See stories by James Brown
Related Content
Load More