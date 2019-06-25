Rochester school board primary winners: LeBron, Powell, Maloy, Adams

In Tuesday's primary that saw 10 people running for four seats on the Rochester Board of Education, the winners include two of the three incumbent candidates.

According to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections, incumbents Beatriz LeBron and Willa Powell, along with Amy Maloy and Ricardo Adams, were the top vote-getters.

Also in the race were incumbent Judith Davis, Andria Bryant, Howard Eagle and Clifford Florence, who ran as a slate, and Anthony Hall and Robert Hoggard.

The competitive race came during a tumultuous time for the Rochester City School District. A scathing report from former Distinguished Educator Jaime Aquino pointed out multiple fiscal and management problems, and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is calling for the state to get rid of the board and take over the district for a few years.

The primary winners will still be on the ballot in November. But in the heavily Democratic city, winning a primary is tantamount to winning the general election.

Credit Provided photo Beatriz LeBron

LeBron was appointed to the board in early 2018 to fill a vacancy left when Malik Evans joined City Council. She ran again in November 2018 to complete Evans' term and is now running to keep her seat.

She is a community health worker with Rochester Regional Health and is a parent of three children, one of whom is still a student in the district. She has said the board needs to focus on supporting incoming Superintendent Terry Dade and on policies and the budget.

Credit Provided photo Willa Powell

Powell has served on the board for 20 years, and her four children have attended city schools.

She has said that she offers "a steady hand of experience, wisdom, and collaboration at a time when the board lacks experience and team-building."

Credit Provided photo Amy Maloy

Maloy has been a teacher for the past 20 years and currently teaches in the Brighton school district. Her four children attend city schools.

She has said the school board needs to be more unified and said she "was inspired to run because of the board dysfunction."

Credit Provided photo Ricardo Adams

Adams has been a volunteer in city schools for the past eight years. He and his wife, former school board member Mary Adams, have three daughters, two of whom are still in city schools.

He has said he doesn't have an agenda but noted that he "can bring people together, and that's what we need right now."

Includes reporting by CITY Newspaper's Tim Louis Macaluso.