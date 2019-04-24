Buffalo Bills player to join Warren to announce draft pick

A Buffalo Bill from the team’s glory years in the 1990s will join Mayor Lovely Warren on Saturday to announce one of this year’s draft picks.

The NFL said five picks in all could be announced at Corn Hill Landing, where the league and the city are also planning an event with family games and giveaways.

All this is part of NFL 100, a year-long celebration of a century of NFL football.

“One of the really unique things we’re doing is to honor the 13 original towns that make up the NFL,” said Matthew Shapiro, who works for the league.

Rochester is one of those towns. The Rochester Jeffersons played for over a quarter-century and was one of the NFL’s original 14 teams. It disbanded in 1925.

Shapiro said the league is working with the city to donate at least one five-figure grant to youth football or health-related programs in Rochester.

The event begins at noon Saturday.