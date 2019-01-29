Van White enters City Court Judge race

There’s another candidate for Rochester City Court Judge this year. Rochester School Board President Van White, a local attorney who has been board president since 2014, wants to run for one of the two open seats.

He sees similarities between his roles as a school board member and an attorney.

“I believe I’m not walking away from the district, in fact, what I’m doing is by successfully adjudicating cases and providing people healing and hope and holding people, (with) accountability, I can in fact thereby also help the Rochester city school district,” White said.

If White is not successful in his run for City Court Judge, he would remain on the school board since that term doesn’t expire until 2021.

Other candidates include Melissa Barrett, who was recently appointed to a vacancy on City Court, and says she will run for the full 10-year term; Mark Muoio, who is a Monroe County legislator and is Director of the Housing and Consumer Law Unit at the Legal Aid Society and attorney Aaron Frazier, who is with the firm of Harris Beach.