Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Van White enters City Court Judge race

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 29, 2019 at 4:30 PM EST
gavel_npr.jpg
npr.org
/

There’s another candidate for Rochester City Court Judge this year. Rochester School Board President Van White, a local attorney who has been board president since 2014, wants to run for one of the two open seats.

He sees similarities between his roles as a school board member and an attorney.

“I believe I’m not walking away from the district, in fact, what I’m doing is by successfully adjudicating cases and providing people healing and hope and holding people, (with) accountability, I can in fact thereby also help the Rochester city school district,” White said.

If White is not successful in his run for City Court Judge, he would remain on the school board since that term doesn’t expire until 2021.

Other candidates include Melissa Barrett, who was recently appointed to a vacancy on City Court, and says she will run for the full 10-year term; Mark Muoio, who is a Monroe County legislator and is Director of the Housing and Consumer Law Unit at the Legal Aid Society and  attorney Aaron Frazier, who is with the firm of Harris Beach.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman