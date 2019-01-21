© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Events this week to focus on racial healing

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published January 21, 2019 at 4:54 PM EST
mayor_warren.jpg
Martin Kaufman/WXXI News
/
Mayor Lovely Warren

Mayor Lovely Warren is holding a series of events focusing on racial healing this week beginning with an event at City Hall on Tuesday.

Project Let’s Get REAL -- which stands for Race, Equity and Leadership -- seeks to advance racial equity through policy decisions, civic engagement, and accurate portrayals of people of color.

Speaking after the Martin Luther King Jr. Community-Wide Celebration at the Eastman Theater on Monday, Warren said the racial divide in this country is deep and there’s much work left to do.

“2019 is 400 years from the day that they brought the first slaves in chains over here,” Warren said. “And I think that we have to make sure that we never forget our past, acknowledge it, but we have to do everything we can to heal from it.”

The mayor is partnering with Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy, City Council President Loretta Scott and others on the initiative.

Tags

Arts & LifeMayor Lovely Warrenracerace relationsracial equity1
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
See stories by James Brown