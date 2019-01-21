Events this week to focus on racial healing

Mayor Lovely Warren is holding a series of events focusing on racial healing this week beginning with an event at City Hall on Tuesday.

Project Let’s Get REAL -- which stands for Race, Equity and Leadership -- seeks to advance racial equity through policy decisions, civic engagement, and accurate portrayals of people of color.

Speaking after the Martin Luther King Jr. Community-Wide Celebration at the Eastman Theater on Monday, Warren said the racial divide in this country is deep and there’s much work left to do.

“2019 is 400 years from the day that they brought the first slaves in chains over here,” Warren said. “And I think that we have to make sure that we never forget our past, acknowledge it, but we have to do everything we can to heal from it.”

The mayor is partnering with Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy, City Council President Loretta Scott and others on the initiative.