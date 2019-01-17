Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Local Democrats seek to replace Spaull
Candidates are already lining up to replace Rochester City Councilwoman Elaine Spaull. The Democrat announced Wednesday that she won’t seek re-election.
Monroe County Democratic Committee spokeswoman Briana Scott tells WXXI News that the committee’s endorsement process will start now and conclude in mid-February.
“We look forward to nominating a strong progressive candidate to fill her seat,” Scott says. “We already have a number of qualified individuals who have expressed interest.”
It’s expected that a primary will be held later this year for the seat, which Spaull has held for 11 years.