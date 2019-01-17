Local Democrats seek to replace Spaull

Candidates are already lining up to replace Rochester City Councilwoman Elaine Spaull. The Democrat announced Wednesday that she won’t seek re-election.

Monroe County Democratic Committee spokeswoman Briana Scott tells WXXI News that the committee’s endorsement process will start now and conclude in mid-February.

“We look forward to nominating a strong progressive candidate to fill her seat,” Scott says. “We already have a number of qualified individuals who have expressed interest.”

It’s expected that a primary will be held later this year for the seat, which Spaull has held for 11 years.