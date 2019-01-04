2018 Year in Review: Parcel 5

WXXI's year in review includes a look at the debate about Rochester's Parcel 5.

The debate centered on a proposed plan to build a Broadway-style theater and high-end housing at the site. The project attracted early support from philanthropist Tom Golisano, who pledged $25 million in 2016.

Despite City Hall’s optimism about the performing arts center, it faced a number of hurdles, including pushback from local activists and artists; a legal battle involving its developer; a location change; and the loss of its biggest funder.

WXXI’s Evan Dawson and Megan Mack break down what happened with Parcel 5 in 2018.

