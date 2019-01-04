Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2018 Year in Review: Parcel 5
WXXI's year in review includes a look at the debate about Rochester's Parcel 5.
The debate centered on a proposed plan to build a Broadway-style theater and high-end housing at the site. The project attracted early support from philanthropist Tom Golisano, who pledged $25 million in 2016.
Despite City Hall’s optimism about the performing arts center, it faced a number of hurdles, including pushback from local activists and artists; a legal battle involving its developer; a location change; and the loss of its biggest funder.
WXXI’s Evan Dawson and Megan Mack break down what happened with Parcel 5 in 2018.
