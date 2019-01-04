© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

2018 Year in Review: Parcel 5

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 4, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST
yir18_parcel_5.jpg

WXXI's year in review includes a look at the debate about Rochester's Parcel 5.

The debate centered on a proposed plan to build a Broadway-style theater and high-end housing at the site. The project attracted early support from philanthropist Tom Golisano, who pledged $25 million in 2016.

Despite City Hall’s optimism about the performing arts center, it faced a number of hurdles, including pushback from local activists and artists; a legal battle involving its developer; a location change; and the loss of its biggest funder.

WXXI’s Evan Dawson and Megan Mack break down what happened with Parcel 5 in 2018.

2018 Year in Review: Parcel... by on Scribd

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
