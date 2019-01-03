Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2018 Year in Review: Undocumented immigration
In May 2018, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced what would come to be known as the zero-tolerance immigration policy at the border. Under this new measure, everyone crossing the border without proper documentation would be immediately detained and charged with a crime.
This led to children being separated from their parents, and spawned backlash from immigrant activists.
WXXI's Veronica Volk and Evan Dawson look back at some of the ways this policy affected people locally.
