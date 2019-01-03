© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

2018 Year in Review: Undocumented immigration

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Veronica Volk
Published January 3, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST
yir18_in_undocumented_immigration.jpg

In May 2018, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced what would come to be known as the zero-tolerance immigration policy at the border. Under this new measure, everyone crossing the border without proper documentation would be immediately detained and charged with a crime.

This led to children being separated from their parents, and spawned backlash from immigrant activists.

WXXI's Veronica Volk and Evan Dawson look back at some of the ways this policy affected people locally.

2018 Year in Review: Undocu... by on Scribd

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk