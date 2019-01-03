2018 Year in Review: Undocumented immigration

In May 2018, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced what would come to be known as the zero-tolerance immigration policy at the border. Under this new measure, everyone crossing the border without proper documentation would be immediately detained and charged with a crime.

This led to children being separated from their parents, and spawned backlash from immigrant activists.

WXXI's Veronica Volk and Evan Dawson look back at some of the ways this policy affected people locally.

