2018 Year in Review: Opioid crisis
After more than 200 people died in Monroe County of opioid overdoses in 2017 – more than the county's death toll from breast cancer and prostate cancer combined – the county launched what it called a multi-pronged opioid action plan.
WXXI’s Brett Dahlberg sat down with editor Denise Young to discuss what’s changed – and what hasn’t – since that plan was announced in early 2018.
