Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

2018 Year in Review: Hurricane brings many Puerto Ricans to Rochester

WXXI News | By Tianna Mañon
Published January 1, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST
Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico in August 2017, destroying large parts of the island and killing thousands of people.

The deadly storm forced hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans to leave the island in search of new homes. More than 3,000 people found those new homes in Rochester.

