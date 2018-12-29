© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Arts & Life
2018 Year in Review: Yanny vs. Laurel

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published December 29, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST
yir18_yanny_or_laurel.jpg

As WXXI looks back at the events and people that made news in 2018, reporter Alex Crichton revisits one of the biggest controversies to hit social media in years.

Or for at least a day or two.

In May, the Yanny vs. Laurel debate garnered plenty of media attention and sparked countless arguments about what was actually being heard.

And as you’ll hear in this lighthearted report, the audio clip still has that effect.

2018 Year in Review: Yanny ... by on Scribd

Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
