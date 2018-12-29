Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2018 Year in Review: Yanny vs. Laurel
As WXXI looks back at the events and people that made news in 2018, reporter Alex Crichton revisits one of the biggest controversies to hit social media in years.
Or for at least a day or two.
In May, the Yanny vs. Laurel debate garnered plenty of media attention and sparked countless arguments about what was actually being heard.
And as you’ll hear in this lighthearted report, the audio clip still has that effect.
2018 Year in Review: Yanny ... by on Scribd