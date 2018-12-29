© 2021 WXXI News
2018 Year in Review: Stink bug meets its match

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published December 29, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST
yir18_stink_bug_meets_its_match.jpg

It maybe wasn't the biggest news to come out of 2018, but certainly almost everyone dealt with one of these critters at some point during the year.

WXXI's Beth Adams updates a story that she first reported on in May: the war being waged in New York state and beyond against a pervasive pest commonly known as the stink bug.

Citizen scientists can help researchers track the presence of the stink bug in their homes and neighborhoods by reporting their findings. Click on this link to learn more.

2018 Year in Review: Stink ... by on Scribd

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams