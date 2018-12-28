Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2018 Year in Review: Louise Slaughter
In 2018, we lost a number of notable people on the national and local levels, but perhaps none of those individuals had more impact in the Rochester area, from a political standpoint, than Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.
Slaughter died in March after suffering injuries in a fall at her Washington, D.C., home.
WXXI’s Randy Gorbman has a look back at this key figure in Rochester politics.
2018 Year in Review: Louis... by on Scribd