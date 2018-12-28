2018 Year in Review: Louise Slaughter

In 2018, we lost a number of notable people on the national and local levels, but perhaps none of those individuals had more impact in the Rochester area, from a political standpoint, than Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.

Slaughter died in March after suffering injuries in a fall at her Washington, D.C., home.

WXXI’s Randy Gorbman has a look back at this key figure in Rochester politics.

2018 Year in Review: Louis... by on Scribd