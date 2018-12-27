Melissa Barrett sworn in as City Court judge

Melissa Barrett said Thursday that her courtroom will be one of fairness for all.

“Everybody is entitled to equal, fair and balanced justice. Justice will be administered in my courtroom,” she said Thursday during her swearing-in ceremony to Rochester City Court.

Earlier this month, Mayor Lovely Warren appointed Barrett to fill the spot left vacant after Leticia Astacio was removed from the bench in October by the New York State Court of Appeals.

Warren says for many residents, City Court is the first place they see the justice system in action.

“That means that appointing the right person to the bench is critical if the people of Rochester are going to have faith in our justice system,” Warren said. “So I take these appointments very seriously. Judge Barrett has the right experience and the right temperament to ensure that justice is served for all of our residents who interact with this important court.”

Barrett most recently served as principal court attorney for Rochester City Court. She also has been an assistant public defender for Monroe County and an assistant district counsel for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Her appointment today should not come as a surprise to anyone because there is no one more qualified to be on the bench at this time than Judge Barrett,” Warren said.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran said that he and Barrett have had many “meaningful conversations about the importance” of courts.

“And about how hard we need to work to gain the trust in this community,” Doran added. “And I can’t think of places that really are more important in terms of being on the front lines of justice to so many in this community than the City Court.”

Warren selected Barrett after the city’s Judicial Screening Committee recommended her.