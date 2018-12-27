© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
2018 Year in Review: Business news

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 27, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST
yir18_business_news.jpg

In 2018, we saw a number of major announcements and changes related to Rochester-area businesses and the local economy. 

WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman, who hosts our weekly local business report, is joined by Beth Adams to take a look at some of them.

2018 Business in Rochester ... by on Scribd

