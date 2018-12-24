Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2018 Year in Review: Arts
In 2018, there were many developments in Rochester's always vibrant arts scene.
WXXI Arts and Culture contributor Jeff Spevak talked with news director Randy Gorbman about some of the major events over this past year, from the jazz festival and local indie rockers Joywave to outstanding art exhibits and the ongoing saga of the downtown performing arts center.
2018 Arts in Rochester Tran... by on Scribd