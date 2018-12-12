Relief effort for victims of Thurston Road apartment building fire

Officials from the city of Rochester and Monroe County are joining together trying to help the tenants whose apartment building was destroyed by fire on Monday.

Rochester City Council Vice President Adam McFadden is calling on people throughout the area to help support the victims of that 5-alarm fire on the southwest side.

McFadden says that people coming to the relief drive are encouraged to drop off clothes, food and hygiene products. Service providers are also invited to attend.

There were no serious injuries, but the building on Thurston Road was so badly damaged it had to be torn down. Only 9 of the 28 apartments in the building had been occupied, and all 12 residents were accounted for.

But McFadden says that fire was devastating for those people, and says there will be a relief drive on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Eclipse Bar and Lounge at 372 Thurston Road.

The Monroe County Mobile DMV unit will also be there to help replace any driver’s licenses, state ID cards, or vehicle registration documents lost in the fire.

The county will also make resources available from its Office of Vital Records for residents who lost important personal documents in the fire.