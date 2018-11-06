© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Rain does not dampen voter enthusiasm in Rochester

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 6, 2018 at 12:08 PM EST
Beth Adams/WXXI News
UPDATE: Monroe County Voter Turnout (as of 8 pm :

Numbers from the Monroe County Board of Elections show that turnout continues to outpace recent general elections.
As of 8pm:
59% turnout - compared to 43% in 2014 and 49% in 2010.
 

Monroe County elections officials are predicting a record turnout in today’s midterm elections.

A steady rainfall didn't seem to deter voters in Rochester this morning. On Genesee Street, a steady stream of people was filing in and out of their polling place.

John Howard said he votes in every election. "I always vote,” he said. “You know, I'm a veteran and I think that's my duty."

So does Janice Schwind. "Rochester is always pretty left-leaning, so sometimes I feel like my vote doesn't matter at all, but I still have to vote."

On the city’s east side, the Richter family voted together. Margaret, Dick, and their daughter, Sarah, all said their strong feelings against the president guided their decisions today.

"Everyone in our family supports policies that Trump and his supporters do not, " Sarah said.

"Unfortunately,” added Margaret, “too many Republicans are just ... they have blinders on, and whatever that fool says, they go along with."

Junito Bermudez voted in his first election today.  "I just kind of thought it was time to start voting,” he said. “There's a lot going on in politics, and my vote counts, so why not?"

Bermudez said it was his wife, Kayla, who encouraged him to register. "We just had a son,” she explained, “and I think when you're raising kids in this world, it changes your mind completely on things.  It's important to get out there and vote and change the world for them, change the world for the people we love.”

Polls in Monroe County and across New York state are open until 9 p.m.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
