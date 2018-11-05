Voter registration at an all-time high in Monroe County

Voter registration in Monroe County is at a record high ahead of tomorrow's midterm elections.

Four hundred and sixty three thousand people are eligible to vote on Tuesday. Elections commissioner Tom Ferrarese expects a high percentage of those voters to show up at the polls.

"We're saying 65, maybe 70. Now you are approaching presidential numbers," he said.

Based on reports from around the country, Ferrarese was expecting to see a surge in women voters locally. "And to be honest with you,” he noted, “it's kind of surprising...that didn't change a bit. Actually, it stayed exactly the same from last year."

Democrats still have the edge when it comes to voter registration in the county. They outnumber Republicans by more than 60,000.

As to other demographics, the Board of Elections is waiting to find out.

"It's going to take further analysis to figure out who these people are,” said Ferrarese. “Maybe election day will give us a clue why they registered."

Voters can get information about polling sites and look at the actual ballot on line on the Monroe County Board of Elections website.

The polls across New York State are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. WXXI's election night coverage starts at 9 p.m. with results, interviews, and analysis from our WXXI news team and NPR. Listen on AM 1370, FM 107.5, on the WXXI app, or online.

WXXI-TV will have complete coverage starting at 8:00 p.m. from PBS with local results anchored by WXXI's Helene Biandudi Hofer at 8:57, 9:57 and 10:57 p.m. WXXI-TV can be viewed over-the-air on Digital Television channel 21.1 as well as on Spectrum Cable channels 11 (Standard Definition) and 1221 (High Definition)