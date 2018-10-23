Morelle and Maxwell participate in candidate forum

The Rochester Rotary hosted a forum Tuesday with Joe Morelle and Jim Maxwell, the two candidates running for the 25th congressional district seat.

The two discussed a range of topics including healthcare, the confirmation of justice Brett Kavanaugh and gun control.

When it came to immigration, the two were asked what should be done to resolve the crisis. Maxwell says we simply cannot fit everyone who comes to America.

"We need to pass a comprehensive updated immigration bill for the modern era. And in the meantime, when people come and they try and enter this country illegally, I think we have to say no you can’t come in."

Morelle said we need to remember that most of us are from other places in America but border security is important.

"You need to be able to have a sense that people coming into the country have all the right reasons for doing it, but we should be mindful of the fact that a lot of jobs are being filled by undocumented workers that people don’t want."

While both men were leery of legalizing marijuana in the state, Morelle said he was aware it’s on its way to the state.

"I think the legalization is a question of when now not if. I think it is going to come, I don’t know that it will be everywhere around the country but it’s probably coming to New York. And I think it’s driven primarily by criminal justice issues."

Maxwell agreed it’s an issue of criminal justice, but was much more against its legalization

"Marijuana tends to be an all or nothing substance. People...they get stoned. And when they’re stoned, they’re not as capable as they should be."

If you want to find out more about these candidates, WXXI News will be hosting a Voice of the Voter debate Thursday night at 7pm on AM 1370 and FM 107.5. It will be shown live on WXXI WORLD at 7pm as well and re-broadcast on WXXI-TV at 8pm, and streamed at wxxinews.org.