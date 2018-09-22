Rochester Marathon brings thousands of people this weekend; expect some traffic detours

Thousands of people take part in or watch the annual Rochester Marathon, and that will also mean some road closures this weekend.

The main events are Sunday, but there are activities on Saturday as well, including the Rochester 5K, starting at 8:00 a.m. as well as a kids’ event. The Saturday events will start and finish at Frontier Field.

On Sunday, the events starting at 7:30 a.m. include the full 26.2 mile marathon, a half marathon and a marathon relay with more than 2,000 athletes.

The Sunday events begin in Maplewood Park and finish at Frontier Field. The course for the marathon was changed a few years ago, and it now includes parts of northwest Rochester and Irondequoit.

Race organizers, YellowJacket Racing, says that participants in the weekend events come from 33 states and four countries.

Here are the traffic impacts, according to the City of Rochester:

Saturday, Sept. 22:

Beginning at 7:45 a.m.:

• Plymouth Avenue from Main Street to Brown Street

• Morrie Silver Way from Verona Street to State Street

• Verona Street from Brown Street to Morrie Silver Way

• State Street from Brown Street to Andrews Street

• The Inner Loop

Sunday, Sept. 23:

On Sunday, the marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. on Maplewood Drive in Maplewood Park near the tennis courts. The course closes at 2 p.m., however, roads will be re-opened as soon as possible after the final runner passes each checkpoint. For more specific closure timeframes, visit: www.rochestermarathon.com/race-weekend/must-read-communications

Beginning as early as 6 a.m.:

• Maplewood Avenue from Maplewood Drive to the dead end at the Rose Gardens

• Bridgeview Drive from Rt. 104 to Keehl Street

• Maplewood Drive from Keehl Street to Lake Avenue

• Petten Street from Lake Avenue to the river

• Driving Park Bridge

• Smith Street Bridge

• Cataract Street from St. Paul Street to the dead end

• Morrie Silver Way from Verona Street to State Street

• Platt Street from State Street to Mill Street

• Plymouth Avenue from Allen Street to Brown Street

• State Street between Brown Street and Allen Street.

• O’Rorke Bridge: traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge but the lift will remain closed and unable to open for boat traffic from 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• State Street will have heavy traffic due to people traveling to Frontier Field for event.

Parking will be available at Frontier Field (Lots C and D), which can be accessed from Main Street to Broad Street to Morrie Silver Way. Additional event parking will be available at the Sister Cities Garage (on Fitzhugh and Church streets).