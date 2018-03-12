Remembering Trevyan in a community vigil

Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil at the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester on Monday night to honor the life of Trevyan Rowe, the 14-year-old boy whose body was recovered from the Genesee River on Sunday.

Trevyan had autism, and when he got off a school bus on Thursday morning to go to School 12 on South Avenue, he apparently never went into the school, and wandered away.

More than a thousand people, including many volunteers, were looking for him right up until his body was found in the river near the Douglass Anthony Bridge.

It was that outpouring of love and support for Trevyan’s family that speakers at Monday night’s vigil noted, particularly his mother, Carrie Houston, who again thanked the community for their support, saying that there is “not enough thanks to say to every one of you, my heart is with every one of you.”

Ken Handy, Trevyan’s uncle, also spoke, noting that he moved from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Rochester in 1992, and “fell in love with the city,” and remarked how during the search for his nephew people from all walks of life and nationalities came together to look for a lost child. He said that outpouring of support is what got him and his family through the four days of the search.

Credit Spectrum News Ken Handy, Trevyan's uncle speaks at the vigil, as the teen's mother and friends also gather at the podium.

Mayor Lovely Warren told Trevyan’s mom that she cannot fathom her grief, but is proud that people in Rochester and across the region rallied to help someone in need.

Warren also said the city will work collectively to give Houston the support she needs, and says she deserves to know just what led to her son’s disappearance. Warren says she will “make it my business to give you the answers you are looking for, and that you deserve.”

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo also said the community must “wrap our arms” around Trevyan’s family and offer comfort and a helping hand. She told Houston that “you have an entire community behind you,” the community of Monroe.

Sarah Milko, executive director of the organization AutismUp, said that “we’re all devastated,” but she said the past four days showed us what happens when a community unites.