Job fair will focus on three in-demand industries

Monroe County and Monroe Community College are teaming up once again to host "Inspire Monroe," a new targeted career exploration fair.

County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo joined MCC President Anne Kress to announce the fair, which will focus on careers in three in-demand industries: advanced manufacturing, health care and information technology.

Kress says these are fields with thousands of jobs open in the area, but many people don’t think they’re accessible.

"Many of these jobs are unfamiliar to individuals who grew up, for example, thinking that the only people that work in hospitals are doctors and nurses."

The fair will feature hands-on demonstrations from experts in these fields, as well as information on scholarships and financial aid.

Kress says over 50% of jobs in advanced manufacturing in the region go unfilled. In information technology it’s over 60% and in some healthcare fields its over 80%.

County Executive Dinolfo says the goal for this fair is to offer not only the jobs, but also the steps to become qualified for those jobs.

"It’s one thing to attend a seminar and say well what’s advanced manufacturing all about or what’s IT all about, but what do you do next?"

The fair is open to both high school juniors and seniors as well as underemployed or unemployed adults. It will be Saturday March 24th at the Hyatt Regency Rochester from 10am to 2pm.