Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Changes made for Catholic Mass in Rochester due to the flu

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 26, 2018 at 10:46 PM EST
rochester_catholic_2018.jpg

The widespread outbreak of the flu has resulted in some changes for local Catholics attending Mass.

In a memo from the Vicar General of the Rochester Catholic Diocese, the Very Reverend Paul Tomasso, there are various protocols that have been outlined.

They include letting parishioners know that they may offer the “Sign of Peace” with a simple nod or bow of the head rather than shake hands. 

Also, during Holy Communion, the parishioners aren’t required to take the wine from a communal cup. The memo reminds the faithful that in general, they are not required to both take the host and drink the wine.

The memo also calls for certain cleaning procedures to be taken regarding the Holy Water and any vessels used during Mass.

And the note encourages people to offer prayers for those afflicted by the flu as well as health care workers caring for those people.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
