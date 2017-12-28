Rochester to honor Frederick Douglass on New Year's Eve

The City of Rochester is getting ready to usher in the New Year, and that celebration on Sunday night will include a fireworks show that will be dedicated to famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

2018 marks the 200th year anniversary of his birth, and Douglass lived in Rochester in the mid 19th century and also published his newspaper, The North Star, in Rochester.

Mayor Lovely Warren also announced that the city has created a commemorative logo incorporating the city flower logo and Frederick Douglass’ image to pay tribute to his legacy.

The festivities on Sunday including free open skating at Dr. MLK Park Ice Rink. There will be a family skate from 5 to 7pm followed by an adult skate from 7:30 to 9:30pm.

Also, at 7pm, there will be various activities for families inside the Convention Center, and the evening will end with the annual fireworks, best viewed from the Main Street Bridge, starting at 10pm.

If you go, be sure to bundle up. The forecast calls for a low temperature Sunday night of about 1 degree.

There will be free parking from 6pm to 11pm at some city garages including South Avenue, Washington Square Garage, Sister Cities Garage, Court Street Garage and the Mortimer Street Garage.

For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/nye/