Mayor Warren announces changes to RPD command staff

Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli have announced some changes in the department’s command staff.

Effective in January, Captain La’Ron Singletary, who is currently Commanding Officer of the Administrative Services Division will be promoted to Deputy Chief; Lt. Fabian Rivera will be promoted to Commander of RPD’s Special Operations division; and Lt. Elena Correia will be promoted to Commander of the Administrative Services division.

Warren says the promotions are the “tangible result of our years-long commitment to cultivate diversity and professional development in the Rochester Police Department.”

The mayor says that in his new position, Singletary will focus on development and implementing strategies related to communications and community engagement. Singletary is a 17 year veteran of the RPD.

Rivera’s promotion comes after the pending retirement of Commander Tim List, he is also a 17 year RPD veteran.

Correia is a 19 year RPD veteran, and is one of the original members of RPD’s Emotionally Disturbed Persons Response Team. With the promotion, she will be the highest ranking woman in the RPD.