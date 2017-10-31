Future of RCSD School 41: Close or forced receivership

After a review of the schools in receivership in New York State last year, two failed to show significant progress and one of them was in Rochester.

Receivership schools are schools that are deemed struggling by the state. If they don't make any progress within a year or two, they must find support outside the district in order to stay open.

Kodak Park School No. 41 in Rochester is one of those schools.

A number of indicators, a minimum of 10 for each school, including graduation rates and suspension numbers, determined progress.

Elizabeth Mascitti-Miller, Chief of the Receivership Schools for the Rochester City School District said they are disappointed but focusing on moving forward.

"Well we're going to start with the first 60 days for us to submit a plan to the commissioner and have it approved by the state."

RCSD now has two months to decide to either close the school, or submit a plan for independent receivership of the school and get it approved.

Whatever changes they decide on won’t happen until the 2018-2019 school year.

Eight schools are in receivership in the Rochester City School District: Nathaniel Rochester School No. 3, Roberto Clemente School No. 8, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No.9, Enrico Fermi School No. 17, Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45, James Monroe High School and Northeast High School all showed demonstrable improvements.