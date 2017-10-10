Candidates for Rochester Mayor share visions for city

At the 52nd anniversary of the Urban League luncheon, all four candidates for Rochester’s mayoral seat got to share their vision for the city.

The event wasn’t a debate, but simply an opportunity for candidates to state their plans if elected to become Mayor of Rochester.

Candidates were each given 15 minutes to speak and no questions were asked between candidates or the audience.

Alex White was first up, representing the Green Party. He touched on initiatives he wanted to implement such as better public transportation and more summer jobs for teens, with program that would extend into the fall for participants.

"I also intend to pay each of them a stipend during the school year if they attend school every day and don’t get in trouble."

He also mentioned the need to prepare for a changing climate.

"We know that we're running out of crude oil. We know that there’s less of it in the ground every year. We know prices are going to rise."

Republican Tony Micciche focused on crime in the city, but that it can be subjective.

"If you live on Winton Road, your crime is probably pretty low. If you live on Avenue D, or Thurston Road, or Otis Road, not so much."

He stressed an effort to make neighborhoods tight knit once again by investing in neighborhood schools.

"The neighborhoods don’t have identity anymore. People used to say I’m from Charlotte, I’m from the 19th Ward or Winton Road area."

The only independent candidate running, Lori Thomas shared a plan that centered on community building, co-ops, small business investment, and tiny house neighborhoods.

"I want to make Rochester a place where people live, work, learn, cooperate, and freely participate in their governance with a genuine concern for their community and our city."

Thomas added there should be more flexibility to work from home as a way to earn a living that could reduce childcare costs. She also mentioned neighborhood identity.

Credit Caitlin Whyte / WXXI News Green Party Candidate Alex White

"Every neighborhood in Rochester has a unique cultural aspect that can be cultivated into a part of our city's landscape."

Mayor Lovely Warren closed out the speeches, defending her last three and a half years in the mayor’s seat, but stressing there is still work to be done.

"As leaders in both government and our community, we have to accept that the old ways of doing things are gone."

Warren highlighted the new transportation she’s brought to town with Uber and Zagster, while mentioning the need to attack issues like poverty.

"My vision is not just about creating safer and more vibrant neighborhoods, but to make sure that our citizens can afford to live in those neighborhoods."

More information about the candidates platforms can be found on their websites.