James Sheppard to announce soon on mayoral plans

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 9, 2017 at 12:33 PM EST
The race for Rochester Mayor may already be underway. Monroe County Legislator  and former Rochester Police Chief James Sheppard posted a message on Facebook Monday which said that on Saturday, 1/14, he will publicly announce his decision about whether he will run for mayor.

Sheppard said in his comments that it’s “not a decision I have made lightly. It is the culmination of literally hundreds of conversations I have had over the past several months with many of you…”

He will make his announcement Saturday morning at the Workers United building on East Avenue. There also has been speculation former TV reporter and anchor Rachel Barnhart will run in a Democratic primary as well. Barnhart lost a bid to unseat Assemblyman Harry Bronson in a Democratic primary last year.

She released a statement saying that  “As a lifelong Rochesterian and lifelong Democrat, I love this city. I have ideas on how to create jobs and improve opportunities for all. I'm talking to citizens about what they'd like to see and how we can achieve our shared goals. Our exploratory committee will conclude its work shortly and we will join the discussion in the coming days.”

There’s been no official announcement yet from Mayor Lovely Warren about seeking a second term in that job.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
