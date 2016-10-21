Katko Widens Lead Over Deacon In New Siena Poll

A new Siena College poll shows that Republican incumbent John Katko has widened his lead in the 24th Congressional district race against Democrat Colleen Deacon.

According to the survey, he now has a 54 to 31 percent advantage over Deacon, compared to a 53 to 34 percent in a previous Siena poll in early October.

While Deacon leads among Democrats by 36 points, Katko has the support of 27 percent of Democrats, leads with Republicans by 72 points, and leads with independents by 29 points.

Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg says that, “trying to avoid the fate of the last three incumbents who went down to defeat (in the 24th), Katko continues to be viewed favorably by a majority of voters and to demonstrate significant crossover appeal.”

The new Siena survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. The 24th congressional district includes parts of the Syracuse area as well as Wayne County.