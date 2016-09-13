Several Primary Races On Tap For Tuesday

Tuesday is Primary Day in New York State, and in Monroe County there are 13 primaries in various parts of the county. But elections commissioners are not anticipating a large turnout, although they always remain hopeful more people will exercise their right to vote.

Democratic Elections Commissioner Tom Ferrarese says they're expecting about an 11 to 15 percent turnout.

There have already been some primaries this year, one for the presidential race in April, and then for other federal contests in June. But Ferrarese does not think the number of primaries this year will necessarily dampen the enthusiasm of those who do want to vote on local races.

"Although we've been around this a couple of times now, so people got the perspective, that we seem to have two or three different primaries depending on the races that are running; but I also think people are getting more focused on the fall already."

Ferrarese says if there is a low turnout, that t is precisely why it's so important for people to vote.

"When you have a low turnout, elections turn on a very small number of voters and I think there's enough examples of that over the years here where people have been surprised at the end of primary night."

Among the hotly contested local races is the Democratic primary in the 138th district between incumbent Harry Bronson and challenger Rachel Barnhart. There is also a Republican primary in that race between Bob Zinck and Peter Vazquez.

Other primaries in the region include several Republicans running for the nomination for the seat now held by 54th district State Senator Michael Nozzolio, who is not running for re-election.

One of the more unusual situations in the 133rd NYS Assembly district which includes parts of Monroe, Livingston and Steuben Counties.

That's the Republican primary between Assemblyman Bill Nojay, who committed suicide last week, and challenger Richard Milne. Nojay is still on the ballot, and if he pulls more votes, the Republican Party Chairman in the three counties would have 10 days to pick someone to be on the November ballot to represent their party in November.

Other primaries include those for Monroe County Judge.

The polls are open to people registered in political parties where there are primaries from Noon to 9pm.

Listen to WXXI after the polls close for results or follow us online at wxxinews.org.