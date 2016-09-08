Anti-Poverty Initiative Partners With Local Not-For-Profits

The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) is moving ahead with an adult mentoring program designed to help people in poverty get jobs and keep them. The organization will be partnering with local not-for-profits with the Catholic Family Center to serve as the lead agency for a two-year pilot project.

Leonard Brock is director of the anti-poverty initiative. He says the idea is to set up a support system for people trying to get out of poverty and into a job.

“The concept of adult mentoring and mentors for success was centered around helping individuals who are experiencing poverty to become self-sufficient by being able to not only attract a livable wage job, but be able to retain employment.”

Brock says people who are impoverished often need help with things like transportation and child care, and those are some of the areas that could be part of this effort.

He says they are hoping to receive nearly $3 million in state aid. The pilot project would be focused on the EMMA, Beechwood and Marketview Heights neighborhoods in Rochester, areas where there are high concentrations of poverty.

Brock hopes that eventually it can be expanded throughout Monroe County. He says they are awaiting final approval of the state aid that is available.