Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Poll Spotlights Concerns About Young People's Future

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 9, 2015 at 11:34 AM EST
cap_and_diploma.jpg
freeimages.com/Mary Gober
/

New Yorkers have some pessimistic views about what the future holds for young people.

A new Siena College poll asked adult residents whether the typical young person in their neighborhood would graduate from college.  Only 53 percent believe that is "almost certain" or "very likely".

And even fewer- 39 percent - believe young people in their area will land a good job with opportunities for advancement. Siena Research Institute director Don Levy said New Yorkers have other concerns for younger generations, too.

"Fourteen percent of respondents think it very likely that a young person will be in a gang. Among Black and Hispanics, one third think it’s very likely or almost certain that a typical young person in their neighborhood will be in a gang."

According to the poll, significantly more African Americans and Hispanics than whites think its possible that a young person in their area will have drug and alcohol problems, or see a family member incarcerated.

Levy said New Yorkers are sending a message with these survey responses.

"There is a realization that we face pressing problems economically and socially relative to issues crime, of drugs and alcohol that is just screaming off the page saying 'We gotta do something about this.' "

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
