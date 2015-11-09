Poll Spotlights Concerns About Young People's Future

New Yorkers have some pessimistic views about what the future holds for young people.

A new Siena College poll asked adult residents whether the typical young person in their neighborhood would graduate from college. Only 53 percent believe that is "almost certain" or "very likely".

And even fewer- 39 percent - believe young people in their area will land a good job with opportunities for advancement. Siena Research Institute director Don Levy said New Yorkers have other concerns for younger generations, too.

"Fourteen percent of respondents think it very likely that a young person will be in a gang. Among Black and Hispanics, one third think it’s very likely or almost certain that a typical young person in their neighborhood will be in a gang."

According to the poll, significantly more African Americans and Hispanics than whites think its possible that a young person in their area will have drug and alcohol problems, or see a family member incarcerated.

Levy said New Yorkers are sending a message with these survey responses.

"There is a realization that we face pressing problems economically and socially relative to issues crime, of drugs and alcohol that is just screaming off the page saying 'We gotta do something about this.' "