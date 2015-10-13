© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Groups Call For Expansion of Child Care Subsidies

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published October 13, 2015 at 12:46 PM EDT
preschool-boy-closeup-4-1439496.jpg
freeimages.com/Anissa Thompson
/

Members of a coalition of local community and faith-based groups will be staging a rally outside the Monroe County Office Building this evening.

They're calling on all three candidates for county executive to pledge to double of the number of children who receive child care assistance.

"The biggest need for child care assistance is outside the city. The inner ring suburbs and the outer ring suburbs are seeing a huge need with low income working parents applying to the county for assistance and not getting it," said John Greenbaum, an organizer with RocACTS (the Rochester Alliance of Communities Transforming Society ).

Greenbaum says his group has collected postcards signed by more than 5,000 Monroe County residents voicing their support for the increase in child care subsidies. 

Lisa McCabe, co-chair of the Early Childhood Development Initiative, said participants in tonight’s rally will display the postcards end-to-end, forming a one-half mile chain.  McCabe called child care subsidies a backbone of the community.

"They not only allow children to participate in high quality early care and education programs, but they also allow parents to participate in the paid labor force, which in turn supports businesses which are employing those parents, and they also support local child care business."

Monroe County’s budget this year cut funding for child care subsidies by $600,000, but the county received an additional $2.3 million through the state’s Child Care Block Grant to provide care for an additional 375 children.

RocACTS is hosting a public meeting on the issue at 6:30 p.m. on October 22 at In Christ Ministries at 155 Pinnacle Road in Henrietta. Greenbaum said Democratic Monroe County Executive candidate Sandra Frankel and Green Party candidate Rajesh Barnabas have agreed to attend the meeting, but he said Republican candidate Cheryl Dinolfo has not responded to the group's invitation.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams